Businesses are being invited to take exhibition space at this summer’s Farnborough International Airshow.
The Farnborough Aerospace Consortium (FAC) has booked a large stand and is making space available to companies that are not members.
FAC is a trade association representing companies in the aerospace, aviation, defence and space sectors, as well as their supply chains.
It has been a regular presence at the biennial airshow, with members who have previously exhibited on its stand reporting strong returns on investment.
Alan Fisher, chief executive of FAC, said: “Farnborough Airshow is so important that the prime minister usually attends.
“It brings together the most important businesses and individuals in the sector and billions of pounds worth of deals are done.
“Our members who have exhibited with us before believe it is of huge benefit and many now book their own stand.
“This year – following our record-breaking 2025 – we have a large stand and it means we have some spaces left for non-members.
“There are various packages available and we also have also introduced a new associate membership option.
“The airshow is not just for the major multi-nationals but also for SMEs.”
Andrew Barnett, managing director of Barnbrook Systems, headquartered in Fareham, said exhibiting previously at Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) had been “a game-changer”.
“We have been part of the Farnborough Aerospace Consortium stand for more than three decades and the visibility, networking and credibility it brings are unmatched,” he said.
“FIA is where global aerospace leaders meet, and being under the FAC banner has given us access to primes, decision-makers, and new opportunities we wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
Jon Hoyle from Bright Engineering said: “Exhibiting at Farnborough Airshow with FAC has for several years proven to be a golden opportunity for us as an SME manufacturer.
“It provides us with a cost-effective approach to accessing vital aerospace contacts all under one roof and having a professional space to meet with key customers.
“One of our top three customers was onboarded as a direct result of being at FIA and exhibiting with FAC.
“The FAC team understand the budget and time constraints SMEs are currently facing and always deliver a professional and value-for-money proposition that easily delivers a return on investment, and adds to the brand and reputational value of our company each time we attend. We are excited to return for FIA 2026.”
While FAC is primarily focused on the South and South East, it has members from across the UK and overseas.
FIA 2026 takes place at Farnborough Airport from July 20 to 24. FAC will be based in Hall 1, UK Village, Stand 1317.
