A new dermatology clinic is set to open in Surrey this month, offering specialist support for people needing help with skin conditions such as acne.
The Skin Investment Clinic will be launching at the Hampton Estate, between Guildford and Farnham.
Founded by skin health specialist Holly Mason, from Tilford, the clinic offers patients cutting-edge acne treatments, expert-led dermatology, and a “patient-first environment”.
Part of its mission is to help teenagers, and their parents, “navigate their acne journeys in a safe environment”.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Acne sufferers - teens and adults alike - find the impact goes far beyond the skin itself; affecting confidence, social life, and even daily activities.”
The Skin Investment Clinic specialises in both a medical and a holistic approach to treating acne.
With the new school term being around the corner - and 32 percent of young people saying their skin concerns make them less likely to attend - it's as important as ever to find healthy and safe treatment for teens.
The new clinic offers a dedicated minor surgery theatre for dermatological procedures; state-of-the-art laser technology for advanced skin treatments; and two clinic rooms.
It also provides skin cancer and mole checks; minor surgery for benign skin lesions, skin tags, and warts; treatment for chronic and inflammatory skin conditions; acne treatment programmes combining medical, nutritional, and lifestyle support; and aesthetic and cosmetic procedures
The company originally operated in the Tilford area, but the new site will be a larger, upgraded facility.
It also runs clinics in Harley Street in London, Stockbridge in Hampshire, and Marlborough in Wiltshire.
