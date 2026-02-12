South Western Railway will welcome 28 new apprentices this September as it marks National Apprenticeship Week, offering routes into careers in the rail industry.
South Western Railway said the intake will include roles across engineering, project management, customer services, human resources, IT and communications, with 12 places reserved for Young Talent Apprentices aged 16-18.
Alongside Network Rail Wessex, the operator runs an established apprenticeship programme designed to recruit and develop future railway colleagues and leaders, combining hands-on experience with nationally recognised qualifications.
These include Katie Pierce, a recent leadership apprentice who has secured a permanent role as a guards manager in Farnham.
She said said:“It gave me a stepping stone. Without the apprenticeship, I would not be in the role I am in now. I’m looking to start another apprenticeship soon because of how good the first one was.”
Apprenticeships at SWR are open to all ages, from school leavers to those seeking a career change. The company says it is the only train operator to welcome apprentices aged 16-18, offering what it describes as a practical and rewarding alternative to university.
SWR said apprenticeships also provide a pathway to long-term employment. With six months remaining on their contracts, around half of its current apprentices have already secured permanent roles within the business.
Keeley Quinn, apprenticeship compliance manager at South Western Railway, said: “SWR and Network Rail Wessex operate apprenticeship programmes which provide fantastic opportunities for both young people starting their careers, and all colleagues looking for career changes or to step up to more senior roles.
“Our apprentices gain invaluable experience and skills, progress in their careers and take on meaningful responsibilities, all while they earn a competitive salary and have access to great benefits and personalised support plans.
“As we prepare for Great British Railways, the SWR and Network Rail Wessex apprenticeship programmes are recruiting and developing the next generation of railway colleagues and leaders.”
Apprentices highlighted the ability to earn while learning as a key benefit, alongside tailored development plans and opportunities to shadow teams across the organisation.
“It’s a paid, hands-on way to build a secure, well-respected career, while earning qualifications in an everchanging industry,” said Matt O’Shea, who manages guards in Bournemouth.
Southampton-based recruitment apprentice Ollie Jones added: “I can shadow any team that I'm interested in, I can take part in events that all train operators pour so much time and effort into, having the ability to speak my mind and have my opinions respected.
“Once my apprenticeship ends, I hope to apply for a position within the recruitment team. Every day in the office is different, which makes me enjoy coming in. I have found that there is a lot of movement and progression.”
SWR said apprentices also benefit from free or discounted rail travel, retail and leisure discounts and wellbeing support.
“The benefits of free train travel with SWR and the 75% discount on all other operators has given me the opportunity to travel around the whole country with friends and family,” Matt said.
“I have developed a deeper understanding of how the railway operates and the importance of everyone’s role, especially when there is a major incident.”
Many senior colleagues began their careers through apprenticeships. Jamie Leighton, now head of strategy and governance, completed a two-year Level 7 Senior Leadership Apprenticeship alongside his day-to-day role.
“I used to feel a bit disappointed that I hadn’t gone to university. Studying while working completely changed that for me,” he said. “I could earn a solid qualification without stepping away from my career and the course genuinely shifted how I think and how I approach almost every part of my current role.”
Georgia House, meanwhile, is completing a six-year Level 6 Environmental Practitioner Degree Apprenticeship and has progressed from sustainability apprentice to sustainability manager, earning recognition as one of Edie’s 30 under 30 sustainability leaders.
SWR said her progression showed young people did not face a choice between paid experience and high-level qualifications.
