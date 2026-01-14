A Surrey woman has become the first ever female to lead the Red Arrows.
Wing Commander Sasha Nash takes on the role of Officer Commanding (OC) of the RAF display team.
The OC has responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the Red Arrows, from safety and displays to engineering and engagement. The role includes command of the entire 150-strong unit, encompassing both air and ground crew.
Originally from Surrey, Wg Cdr Nash is an experienced fast-jet pilot and has flown the RAF’s Tornado GR4 combat aircraft on the frontline and in exercises worldwide.
She succeeds Wg Cdr Adam Collins, who has just completed a successful three-year tour.
Wg Cdr Nash, who joined the Royal Air Force in 2005, said: "This is a career opportunity of a lifetime – if someone had told me, 20 years ago, that one day I’d be Officer Commanding of the Red Arrows, I don’t think I would have believed it.
"This is a team of dedicated, diligent and enthusiastic people – exemplifying the ethos and values found in units right across the RAF – and I’m excited to work with them to continue to deliver the levels of excellence the Red Arrows are globally renowned for.”
Prior to becoming OC, Wg Cdr Nash was Chief of Staff in the Display Wing Headquarters, working alongside the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows.
She said attending airshows had sparked a very early interest in aviation and a desire to pursue a flying career.
Wg Cdr Nash said: “I was a six-year-old little girl when I decided to join the Royal Air Force and to fly fast-jets – inspired by airshows and seeing the speed and excitement of aircraft displaying at those events.
“That ambition stayed with me throughout school, where I achieved a sixth form scholarship and subsequent university bursary to join the RAF.
“Two decades later, I am still thoroughly enjoying everything I do and seizing all of the opportunities and experiences a career in the Armed Forces provides.”
