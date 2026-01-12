Woking manager Neal Ardley was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 4-0 at home to ten-man Hartlepool United in the National League.
Goals from Olly Sanderson, Chin Okoli, Harry Beautyman and Ashley Boatswain fired the Cards to a thoroughly-deserved victory in front of a crowd of 1,833 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
“We had a good chat before the game about our mentality at home and picked a shape and a team we thought could be on the front foot,” said Ardley.
“We talked about our mindset and how we play for each other and let the result take care of itself.
“Training was brilliant all week and the players took on my team talk and were excellent.
“The lads were collectively at it – they were focused.
“I could see right from the first minute we weren’t scared to lose the game.
“We got the second goal before half-time and thoroughly deserved to be 2-0 up.
“The sending off can sometimes make it harder but in the second half I thought we managed that game really well.
“We were patient, we limited Hartlepool to hardly anything, and we passed the ball well.
“We picked our times to go and get the third and fourth and we probably could have had one or two more.
“The third goal is the one that kills the game.
“It was a good performance and a good day all round. I’m really pleased.
“We trained exceptionally well all week and that's carried on into the game. We need to try to keep that up.”
Josh Osude caught the eye with his pace, while Aiden O’Brien impressed in the number ten role, and Ardley praised both players.
“We try to use players to their strengths,” said Ardley.
“Josh's strength is to open his legs up and run. We know that and we try to get the ball to him in those positions.
“Aiden is very clever at coming into tight areas in the middle of the pitch. It's hard to play in the middle of the pitch – a lot goes on in there – but it balanced well.
“I always say it sets off when the two centre-halves are really at it at the back and winning their battles.
“Olly up top played like a proper number nine – he was running down the sides, putting his body in and linking the play. When that bit is right the rest of the team can go and join in.”
Caleb Richards provided the assist for the opening goal in his first game since signing his contract extension, and Ardley was full of praise for the defender.
“Caleb is an absolute dream,” said Ardley.
“He is a dream to work with and a dream to have around the dressing room. Hopefully he'll be here for a long time.”
Ardley was also delighted with the impact his substitutes made on the game.
“Jack Turner came on and set up Harry's goal and Tariq Hinds came on and set up Ashley's goal, so the substitutes hopefully enjoyed their time,” said Ardley.
“With the games coming up we're going to need everyone in the squad.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.