Woking have confirmed that Caleb Richards’ contract has been extended, with a one-year option activated to secure the 27-year-old defender’s services until June 2027.
Richards joined the club from Kidderminster Harriers last summer and has featured in every National League match so far this season for the Cards.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Caleb’s been consistent in terms of performance and availability, the manager has trusted him in various positions and he’s an ever-present so far this season, following on from a similar few seasons at Kidderminster.
“We are very pleased to have Caleb here for the long term.”
