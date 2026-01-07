Woking Football Club have confirmed that Luke Hall has joined National League North side Worksop Town on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, with a call-back included.
Hall initially spent time on loan with fellow National League North side Buxton FC, making 19 appearances and reaching the Emirates FA Cup second round proper.
Hall’s only appearance for the Cards came in Woking’s first National League Cup fixture back in August against West Ham United under-21s.
