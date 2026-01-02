Woking have confirmed that forward Sam Ashford has joined National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, subject to league clearance.
Ashford initially spent time on loan with National League South side AFC Totton, making four appearances.
In those four appearances Ashford started three games, with one coming from the bench in Totton’s win against Torquay United.
Ashford has been recalled from his loan with AFC Totton early and will now join former Woking manager Alan Dowson, to try to help steer the Beavers away from the relegation zone.
Sam Ashford has scored some vital goals for Woking (Photo: Phil Fiddes) (Phil Fiddes)
