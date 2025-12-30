Woking ended their 2025 with a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Braintree Town in the National League.
Aramide Oteh’s eighth-minute goal was enough to give the visitors all three points in front of a crowd of 2,987 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The Cards were quick out of the traps and nearly went ahead in the third minute when Jamie Andrews slipped a well-weighted pass through to Olly Sanderson, whose shot was well blocked by advancing Braintree keeper Mason Terry.
The hosts fell behind five minutes later when former Card Lewis Walker was sent through on goal, and although his dink was well blocked by Woking keeper Will Jaaskelainen Oteh tapped home the rebound from close range.
The Cards nearly got back on level terms on 20 minutes when Jake Forster-Caskey spun outside the box and hit a low driven left-foot shot which was deflected behind for a corner.
Woking went close again five minutes later when Forster-Caskey's free kick picked out the unmarked Chin Okoli in the box, but Okoli’s header across the face of goal was cleared.
The Iron nearly doubled their advantage in the 29th minute when a quick counter attack saw Calum Logan drive down the left-hand side and play an excellent ball to Chay Cooper at the back post, who saw his left-foot shot superbly blocked by Jaaskelainen.
Braintree went close again a minute later when Oteh slipped a ball through to Cooper in the box, whose powerful shot rattled the crossbar.
The visitors had another good chance on 32 minutes when Walker tried to chip Jaaskelainen, who stood tall and made a superb save.
The Iron went close again two minutes later when Cooper's low shot was blocked and Oteh's follow up was superbly kept out by Jaaskelainen.
Braintree had another good chance in the 37th minute when Cooper’s low cross found George Langston, whose shot was cleared off the line by Andrews.
The Cards nearly got back on level terms before the break when Andrews' left-foot curler from outside the box on 44 minutes went over the bar.
Woking boss Neal Ardley made a double change at half-time, with Aiden O'Brien and Josh Osude replacing Ashley Boatswain and Timi Odusina.
The hosts nearly equalised on 61 minutes when Okoli's header was clawed away by Terry.
The Cards went close again two minutes later when Osude's powerful right-foot shot fizzed over the bar.
The Iron almost doubled their advantage in the 71st minute when Logan's cross found Langston in the box, whose flick was well saved by Jaaskelainen.
Woking had an attempt at goal a minute later when Andrews' deflected shot from just outside the box was comfortably held by Terry.
Ardley made his third change of the evening on 77 minutes, when Harry Beautyman replaced Timmy Akinola.
Beautyman almost made an immediate impact when his cross found Okoli in the box, whose header was well held by Terry.
Ardley made his fourth substitution of the night on 80 minutes, with Jack Turner replacing Forster-Caskey.
Woking’s manager made his fifth and final change of the evening eight minutes later, with Matt Ward replacing Sanderson.
The Cards were unable to find a late leveller though as Braintree claimed all three points on a cold night.
Next up for the Cards is a home game against Hartlepool United in the National League on Saturday, January 3 (3pm kick-off).
