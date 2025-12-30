Woking picked up a Boxing Day point on the road as they drew 1-1 at Eastleigh in the National League.
Olly Sanderson’s second-half goal had given Woking the lead, but Josh Lundstram’s late equaliser earned the Spitfires a share of the spoils in front of a crowd of 3,020 at the Silverlake Stadium.
The Cards started brightly and nearly took the lead in the third minute when Sanderson’s shot hit the post.
Woking continued to press and went close again on 15 minutes when Josh Kelly’s effort just missed the target.
Cards boss Neal Ardley was forced into an early change when Kelly went off injured in the 40th minute and was replaced by Josh Osude.
Woking continued to enjoy the better of the game after half-time and deservedly took the lead on 58 minutes when Sanderson clipped the ball over Eastleigh keeper Nick Townsend.
Ardley made his second substitution of the afternoon in the 75th minute, with Aiden O’Brien replacing Sanderson.
Eastleigh got back on level terms six minutes later when Lundstram lashed the ball home.
Ardley made a late change in search of a winner with Ashley Boatswain replacing Timmy Akinola on 90 minutes, but honours ultimately finished even.
