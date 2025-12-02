Woking manager Neal Ardley was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 2-0 at home to Brackley Town in the National League.
The Cards lost 6-2 at Brackley in the FA Cup earlier this season, but they extended their unbeaten run to nine games in the league with an impressive display at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Olly Sanderson gave Woking the lead in the first half, before Josh Kelly’s second-half penalty sealed the three points.
“I don't look too far forward,” said Ardley.
“We were scarred by how the season started – every day has been about trying to be competitive in every game and every training session.
“This was a bit of a test for us – we looked forward to this game because of what Brackley did to us in the FA Cup.
“I didn't need to do a team talk – for us it was about how far we have come.
“I thought right from the first ten minutes of the game I could see the will to win, the aggression in the running, the aggression in the play and the team spirit. I thought we thoroughly deserved to win.
“It's not a case of owing Brackley one. Earlier in the season I would have said Brackley were our nemesis – a really powerful team who are really good at set pieces. That is the sort of team that was rolling us over.
“We had to improve. We went to Tamworth and stood up to it and we've now done it again so I’m really proud of the boys.
“We're taking each game as it comes and trying to stay competitive.
“I’m delighted both forwards got on the scoresheet because if we're going to get a run going the top end of the pitch needs to be at it.
“I’m also delighted we kept a clean sheet – I thought we managed the game really well.
“I thought Timmy Akinola and Jamie Andrews were excellent from the word go. Timmy catches the eye because of his pace and when he dribbles with the ball, but Jamie did so much and won so many second balls.
“You need everyone to perform – right from the goalie through to the front two. I thought the attitude was exceptional.
“We had to make sure we kept trying to get the second goal. The message at half-time was to play like we were 1-0 down and go and try to get the second. The second goal is a big deal because it gave us a little gap.
“Josh is a good penalty taker, and so is Harry Beautyman. They're both very competent penalty takers so I leave it to them to decide who is doing what.”
Matt Ward failed to make Woking’s squad for the Brackley game after picking up an injury against Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s in the National League Cup, but Ardley confirmed it was only a minor injury.
“Matt Ward rolled his ankle against Brighton,” said Ardley.
“Matt and Josh Osude had fitness tests to see whether they were fit enough to be in the squad.
“It helped make the decision on the team shape. We didn't have any wingers that were 100 per cent fit so we selected a big, powerful team to try to cope with Brackley, knowing we had quality as well.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.