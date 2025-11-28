Woking assistant manager Simon Bassey was pleased with his side’s performance after they beat Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s on penalties in the National League Cup.
The Cards won 4-2 on penalties after Josh Kelly’s late penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Woking in the group stage match.
“It was a difficult game against a good Brighton side who are very technical,” said Bassey.
“Brighton’s academy produce lots of good players.
“At times in the first half we struggled to get to grips with it – Brighton were a little bit sharper than us.
“I thought we were excellent in the second half.
“The substitutions probably freshened us up a little bit and I thought we were really good towards the end of the game.
“We probably deserved a draw in the end.
“We took some good penalties – we've got some technically good players and they showed that with the execution of their strikes.
“It was a good game all round for us – we got minutes into Aiden O’Brien which was good for us in terms of getting him up to speed a little bit more.
“We made the substitutions and brought Josh Kelly and Olly Sanderson on, and they added some real intensity to the top of the pitch.
“I thought Aaron Drewe was excellent when he came on down the right-hand side – he combined really well with Tariq Hinds – so on the whole we had a pleasing evening.
“We've probably now got the strongest squad we've had this season in terms of numbers.
“We've just got Dale Gorman with the one long-term injury – everyone else is getting up to speed and ready to start pushing for minutes in the first team.
“We should hopefully be in a good place going into a really busy festive period.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.