Woking won 4-2 on penalties at home to Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s in the National League Cup group stage after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.
Younes Ibrahim’s 55th-minute goal gave the young Seagulls the lead, before Josh Kelly’s 90th-minute equaliser took the match to penalties on a cold night in front of a crowd of 174 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
After a quiet start to the match, the Cards nearly took the lead in the 28th minute when Timi Odusina’s ball down the left-hand channel found Josh Osude, who drove into the box before hitting a low shot which was well blocked by Brighton keeper Nils Ramming.
Woking went close again three minutes later when Matt Ward got the ball on the right-hand channel and drove forward before hitting a low shot which was well saved by Ramming.
The Cards created another chance on 37 minutes when Osude got clear down the left and played a pass inside to Caleb Richards, whose shot was saved by Ramming.
Cards boss Neal Ardley made one change at half-time, with Aaron Drewe replacing Ward.
The Seagulls took the lead in the 55th minute when Charlie Tasker cut the ball back from the right to Younes Ibrahim, who calmly placed his finish past Cards keeper Craig Ross.
Ardley made a triple change on 62 minutes, with Kelly, Jamie Andrews and Olly Sanderson replacing Sam Ashford, Osude and Aiden O'Brien.
Woking almost got back on level terms seven minutes later when Drewe's inviting cross in from the right found Sanderson, whose header went wide of the near post.
The Seagulls nearly doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute when Jesse Middleton’s powerful shot from the edge of the box rattled the crossbar.
Ardley made his fifth and final change on 84 minutes, with Timmy Akinola replacing Harry Beautyman.
The Cards were awarded a penalty two minutes later when Richards fired a shot goalwards which hit the hands of Ibrahim.
After a long delay, Kelly stepped up from the spot and calmly stroked his 90th-minute penalty home to make it 1-1.
Neither side were able to find a stoppage-time winner as the match went to penalties.
Joe Belmont took Brighton’s first penalty but saw his low effort superbly saved by Ross. Sanderson then stroked his penalty into the bottom left-hand corner to put Woking 1-0 up in the shootout.
Aidan West was up next for Brighton and confidently found the bottom left-hand corner, before Kelly also stroked his spot kick into the bottom left-hand corner.
Ibrahim took Brighton’s third penalty and his low effort was superbly tipped on to the post by Ross, before Jack Turner fired his spot kick into the roof of the net to put Woking 3-1 up.
Henry Kasvosve took Brighton’s fourth spot kick and found the bottom right-had corner, before Andrews slotted his effort down the middle to seal Woking’s win.
Next up for Woking is a home game against Brackley Town in the National League on Saturday, November 29 (3pm kick-off).
