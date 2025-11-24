Woking claimed the derby-day bragging rights with a 2-1 win at Aldershot Town in the National League on Saturday.
A soggy EBB Stadium played host to yet another fierce instalment of this rivalry.
Cards boss Neal Ardley opted to bulk up his midfield with Jamie Andrews in as Jack Turner and Harry Beautyman made the bench, while the Shots’ line up turned a few heads.
Remarkably, this fixture had no ex-Cards or ex-Shots on either side, but the animosity remained after last season’s FA Trophy semi-final.
A fierce start saw Olly Sanderson given a huge opportunity inside the opening five minutes when Aaron Drewe’s cross was turned goalbound, but Shots keeper Pat Nash saved well.
Another chance for the Fulham loanee came when Nash’s kick was miscued and Sanderson was found in on goal, but his effort was tame and he should have done better.
Aldershot took the lead out of nowhere when a pinpoint Ryan Jones free kick delivery was nodded powerfully past Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen by Will Nightingale to put the Shots one up on the half hour mark.
The Shots’ lead would last seven minutes, as Woking’s own free kick delivery from Jake Forster-Caskey was glanced into the bottom corner by Chin Okoli to level it up and bring Woking back into the contest at 1-1.
Half-time arrived with the game fairly evenly poised, and many Cards fans thinking about how important the bench could turn out to be.
Sanderson had a golden chance to give Woking the lead early in the second half. The striker was found inside the box, and his shot forced a fantastic save from Nash just three minutes after half-time.
Aldershot rallied and began to dominate, pushing the Cards back but with little end product. Perhaps the best chance for the home side created in this spell was Cam Hargreaves’ shot on the spin which was seen just wide by Jaaskelainen.
Changes for the Cards had an instant impact, as Matt Ward and Josh Osude were introduced from the bench and both were immediately involved in the winner. Ward found Sanderson down the right and Sanderson cut the ball back to Osude, who found the bottom corner to score his third league goal of the season and put the Cards to 2-1 up.
Nash had to go off with an injury suffered as Osude landed on him after striking the ball, and his replacement Marcus Dewhurst had to tip Ward’s effort over the bar as the Cards pushed for a third.
There was time for one more chance for the Shots as Nightingale’s effort went over the bar before nine minutes of added time passed and Woking could celebrate a big three points with their travelling fans.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Drewe, Richards, Okoli, Tunji Akinola, Timmy Akinola (Turner 45), Forster-Caskey (Beautyman 63), Andrews, Hinds (Ward 74), Sanderson (Boatswain 93), Kelly (Osude 74).
Substitutes not used: Ross, Odusina.
Goals: Okoli (36), Osude (75).
Aldershot Town: Nash (Dewhurst 79), Taylor (Rai 65), Nightingale, Armitage, Sheckleford, Jones, Anderson, Hargreaves (Widdrington 82), Frost (Henry 82), Hill, Thomas (Abrahams 65).
Substitutes not used: Jackson, Ghandour.
Goal: Nightingale (30).
Attendance: 4,279 (1,143 Woking fans).
By William Bewsey
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.