Woking extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at home to Boston United in the National League.
Harry Beautyman’s 33rd-minute goal gave the Cards the lead, but Liam Waldock’s second-half equaliser meant the points were shared in front of a crowd of 2,820 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The Pilgrims created the first chance of the afternoon in the fourth minute when Oisin Gallagher’s low header was parried behind for a corner by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
The Cards had the ball in the back of the net three minutes later when Josh Kelly got the ball on the left-hand channel and squared to Olly Sanderson who passed the ball home, but his effort was disallowed for offside.
The Pilgrims went close on 20 minutes when Dylan Hill whipped in an excellent cross from the right which picked out Frankie Maguire, whose low header was well held by Jaaskelainen.
Woking had a decent chance six minutes later when Matt Ward picked up a loose ball and drove forward before hitting his shot from the edge of the box over the bar.
The Cards took the lead in the 33rd minute after a free-flowing move. Aaron Drewe played a neat one-two with Ward and Drewe's low ball across the box was helped on by Kelly and Sanderson before dropping to Beautyman at the back post, who calmly placed his finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Boston nearly got back on level terms on 57 minutes when Waldock's shot from the edge of the box took a big deflection and was well tipped over the bar by Jaaskelainen.
The Pilgrims did equalise two minutes later when Marcel Lavinier cut the ball back to Waldock, whose first shot was blocked before the ball dropped back to Waldock and he fired his second attempt into the top left-hand corner of the net.
Cards boss Neal Ardley responded immediately with a double change, with Jamie Andrews and Josh Osude replacing Beautyman and Ward.
Boston almost took the lead in the 76th minute when the ball broke to Maguire on the edge of the box, who fired his right-foot shot over the bar.
Ardley then made his third substitution of the afternoon, with Ashley Boatswain replacing Sanderson.
The Pilgrims won a free kick in a dangerous position on 83 minutes, and Maguire's effort went just over the bar.
The Cards then almost scored a late winner in the 89th minute when Osude's low shot hit the right-hand post.
Next up for Woking is a home game against Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit Cobham in the second round of the Surrey Senior Cup on Tuesday, November 18 (7.45pm kick-off).
Next up for the Cards in the National League is a trip to local rivals Aldershot Town on Saturday, November 22 (12.30pm kick-off).
