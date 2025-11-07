Woking manager Neal Ardley was disappointed after his side conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Southend United in the National League.
“We’re really disappointed to concede late on,” said Ardley.
“I don't think as a team we've done a lot wrong. Southend have got it wide and come in and hit a great strike.
“We're disappointed but I'm really proud of the performance.
“We've hit the woodwork twice late on and our goal was a really well-worked goal.
“There's lots of positives, but we're all feeling like it's two points dropped.”
The Cards went into half-time on level terms at 0-0 before taking control after the break and taking the lead through Josh Kelly’s goal, and Ardley was delighted with his side’s second-half display.
“The game was too open in the first half,” said Ardley.
“The distances between the front and the back were too big – the midfield was too open and it was too easy for Southend.
“We didn't get to grips with what they were doing. It was too easy for them to stroll into our midfield and then get around our box and create underlaps.
“I thought we locked it down a lot better in the second half and grew into the game.
“Josh nearly put us 2-0 up when his shot hit the post – those moments change games.
“We're all down about the equaliser. We're all disappointed, but it is what it is. It's gone now.
“I feel for the boys because they deserved with the effort to take more out of the game.
“Four points out of Rochdale and Southend would have been a wonderful return, but instead it's ended up being two points.
“I can't fault the effort or the togetherness of the group. We need to keep that going.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.