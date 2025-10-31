Woking manager Neal Ardley was full of praise for his young side after they thrashed Lingfield 8-0 in the first round of the Surrey Senior Cup.
The Cards named seven academy players – Bailey Cotton, Chris Rangel, Kemall Wilson, Sonny Parkes, Lucas Boxall, Quincy Patterson and Tom Dryer – in their starting line-up alongside first-team players Craig Ross, Matt Ward, Josh Osude and Inih Effiong.
Academy players Leo Christophers, Kooshan Hayati, Joden Trickett, Mikey Verga and Joel Jennison-Leppa all came on as substitutes in the second half.
Ardley was delighted with the performance of his young side as they reached the second round with a comprehensive win.
“It gave us a chance to look at a few more academy boys that we haven't seen,” said Ardley.
“We've had Quincy, Lucas, Joden and Sonny up with us, so we got to see them again, but we also got to see a few of the other lads.
“They got a chance to play on the pitch with a little bit of a crowd, which was great.
“In training they put in a really professional match-prep session ready for the game.
“They took on a lot of stuff we wanted to work on and they applied it.
“It was great for them to have Simon Bassey demanding standards from everyone on the pitch.
“He was pushing them. When they got tired and started having a rest and flicking it around Simon was on at them to keep the tempo up for 90 minutes. They did and it was really pleasing.
“I thought everyone applied themselves really well.
“Quincy has been training with the first team and you could see that out there – I thought he was excellent in midfield.
“When you're exposed to first team training the speed and physicality of the training helps you get used to what's expected.
“The boys applied themselves really well and it was really pleasing for the club and the fans to get to see them.
“It's the first game in this competition. The next game is going to be harder but we'll see if we can work our way through the rounds.
“I'm sure these boys will look forward to the next round.”
Dryer, who is on loan at Westfield on a dual-registration basis, scored two goals and was named man-of-the-match, and Ardley was delighted with his display.
“Tom has scored plenty of goals already – it's a good sign for a player to get in positions to score goals on a regular basis,” said Ardley.
Ardley also praised the four first-team squad members for their performance on the night and in training before the match.
“It was great that Josh got his hat-trick, because he loves scoring,” said Ardley.
“Matt got on the scoresheet and so did Inih, which is great, so the first-team players all got their little piece of what they needed to get out the game.
“Matt, Josh, Inih and Craig have had not many minutes, so they all got something from it physically.
“It was nice to have them. Their attitude in training was spot on. They really encouraged the young lads and really helped them. You can't ask for more than that.”
