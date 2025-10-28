Woking reached the second round of the Surrey Senior Cup with an emphatic 8-0 win at home to Southern Combination Football League Premier Division outfit Lingfield.
Goals from Josh Osude (3), Tom Dryer (2), Inih Effiong, Matt Ward and Quincy Patterson fired the Cards to a comprehensive victory in the first round tie in front of a crowd of 239 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The Cards were quick out of the traps and took an early lead in the fifth minute when Osude intercepted a back pass and slotted his right-foot finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
The hosts nearly doubled their advantage on 12 minutes when Sonny Parkes did well down the left-hand side and cut the ball back to Osude in the middle of the box, who was stretching and fired his right-foot shot over the bar.
Woking dominated possession and territory, and Dryer tried his luck from just outside the box in the 29th minute but his left-foot shot went wide of the left-hand post.
The Cards went close again a minute later when Osude drove forward from midfield into the box and hit a powerful right-foot shot which went just wide of the right-hand post.
The hosts created another chance on 33 minutes when Ward’s excellent ball in from the right found Effiong at the back post, but Effiong’s shot was well blocked.
Woking doubled their advantage two minutes later when Lucas Boxall’s shot was blocked and the loose ball fell to Osude, who emphatically fired his finish into the roof of the net.
The Cards almost scored a third in the 40th minute when Patterson slipped an excellent pass through to Effiong in the right-hand channel, and Effiong cut inside and hit a shot which was deflected behind for a corner.
The hosts created another chance a minute later when Ward’s ball in from the right was headed out to Bailey Cotton, whose right-foot shot went wide of the near post.
The third goal did arrive on 44 minutes when Patterson’s superb through ball played in Osude, whose shot was blocked, and the rebound dropped to Dryer who forced the ball into the back of the net.
Woking started the second half quickly and nearly scored a fourth on 47 minutes when Effiong slipped a pass through to Osude, whose shot was well saved.
The Cards created another chance four minutes later when the ball dropped to Patterson on the edge of the box, who hit his right-foot shot wide of the left-hand post.
The hosts went close again in the 54th when Parkes’ excellent cross in from the left picked out Ward at the back post, whose effort looped over the bar.
Woking scored their fourth of the evening on 56 minutes when Effiong pounced on a poor clearance by Lingfield’s keeper and hit a composed curling right-foot finish into the back of the net.
The Cards made it 5-0 two minutes later when Dryer won possession just outside the box and drove into the penalty area before hitting a composed right-foot finish into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
The floodgates had opened and Woking made it 6-0 in the 62nd minute when Osude unselfishly squared the ball across the box to Ward, who turned sharply and fired home.
The hosts nearly scored a seventh two minutes later when a corner was cleared to Patterson just outside the box, and Patterson’s powerful shot went just over the bar.
Woking won a penalty on 70 minutes when Ward was fouled in the box, and Osude stepped up from the spot and calmly slotted his penalty down the middle of the goal to complete his hat-trick and make it 7-0.
Cards boss Neal Ardley then made a triple change, with Joden Trickett, Leo Christophers and Kooshan Hayati replacing Effiong, Osude and Ward.
The Cards made it 8-0 in the 75th minute when Patterson drove into the box and dinked a lovely finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Ardley then made a double change, with Joel Jennison-Leppa and Mikey Verga replacing Parkes and Craig Ross.
Woking will host Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit Cobham in the second round of the Surrey Senior Cup.
Next up for Woking is a home game against Southend United in the National League on Wednesday, November 5 (7.45pm kick-off).
