Ten-man Woking earned an impressive 2-0 win at home to Fulham under-21s to make it two wins from three in the National League Cup.
The first chance came when Timmy Akinola was found at the back post but headed straight at Fulham keeper Alfie McNally.
Fulham’s Seth Ridgeon forced Chin Okoli to foul him on the edge of the box after 20 minutes, which saw the Woking defender booked. Ridgeon’s free kick was gathered by Cards keeper Craig Ross.
Just before half-time Ashley Boatswain was given his marching orders for a headbutt off the ball to reduce the Cards to ten men. Fulham nearly broke the deadlock when Farhan Ali Wahid was found at the back post by a low cross, but diverted the ball wide.
A fast start from the Cards to the second half saw Josh Osude pick up the ball from about 40 yards out, drive into the box and turn his defender superbly before his low shot was well saved by McNally.
Osude’s searing pace was causing problems for McNally and his defence, with the keeper relieved to kick the ball behind for a corner after the winger took the ball from him and looked to shoot.
It was the Cards who looked more likely to score, and Jack Turner’s low shot crept past the post after good play down the right.
Ross was called into action when Chibby Nwoko’s shot from distance took a deflection and had to be tipped onto the post by the veteran stopper.
Woking opened the scoring on 74 minutes when Turner’s free kick was flicked home by Jamie Andrews into the bottom corner.
The Cards doubled their lead in the 82nd minute when a Turner corner caused problems, the ball was recycled and Turner was at the back post to fire home.
