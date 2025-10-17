Ten-man Woking exited the Emirates FA Cup with a 6-2 defeat at Brackley Town in their fourth qualifying round replay.
Cards boss Neal Ardley made six changes to the team which drew 1-1 at home to Brackley in the original tie, with Timi Odusina, Timmy Akinola, Jake Forster-Caskey, Matt Ward, Josh Osude and Ashley Boatswain replacing Tariq Hinds, Jamie Andrews, Jack Turner, Harry Beautyman, Josh Kelly and Olly Sanderson.
The Cards got off to a dream start and took the lead in the opening minute when Forster-Caskey won the ball high up the pitch and slotted past Brackley goalkeeper Jonny Maxted.
Sloppy Woking defending saw the home side get back on level terms in the ninth minute through Matt Lowe before Brackley took the lead on 18 minutes through Danny Waldron.
Woking’s evening then got tougher in the 24th minute when Osude was shown a straight red card and the Cards were reduced to ten men.
The ten-man Cards got back on level terms in first-half stoppage time when Forster-Caskey’s stunning free kick made it 2-2.
Lowe headed Brackley back in front on 64 minutes, before Waldron scored his second of the evening three minutes later to make it 4-2.
Scott Pollock fired home Brackley’s fifth of the evening in the 87th minute, before Kyle Morrison scored the final goal of the evening in second-half stoppage time to make it 6-2 and earn Brackley a tie at home to League Two outfit Notts County in the first round proper.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Drewe, Okoli (c) (Turner 71) (Andrews 88), Odusina, Richards, Tunji Akinola, Timmy Akinola, Forster-Caskey (Hinds 77), Ward (Sanderson 46), Osude, Boatswain (Kelly 69).
Substitutes not used: Norcott, Beautyman.
Booked: Okoli (17).
Sent off: Osude (24).
Goals: Forster-Caskey (1, 45+4).
Attendance: 671.
By Benjamin Parker
