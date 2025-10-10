Woking have signed forward Ashley Boatswain on loan from Ipswich Town until January.
The 20-year-old came through the Championship club’s academy and made 18 appearance on loan at AFC Fylde last season.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “With Inih Effiong currently out of favour, Sam Ashford injured long-term, and Aiden O’Brien’s hamstring injury hard to put a recovery time on, it became important to bring another attacking option in.
“Neal Ardley was keen to bring in someone with size and a physical presence, a bit different from our others, and it was also important that we manage it correctly from a financial perspective too.”
