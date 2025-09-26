Woking drew 1-1 at home to Sutton United in the National League.
A low-key start to the game saw nothing of note created in the first 15 minutes, with the first opening going Woking’s way just shy of the 20-minute mark. However, Aiden O’Brien was unable to really test Sutton keeper Jack Sims after good work down the right-hand side from Harry Beautyman.
At the other end, Chin Okoli denied Lewis Simper a shot at goal after he’d stretched the Woking defence.
Woking broke the deadlock eight minutes before the break when a looping Jack Turner corner was nodded in at the back post by Okoli, with Sims unable to keep it out.
Sutton felt aggrieved on the stroke of half-time when Jack Wadham fell inside the box after anticipating contact from Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen, but referee Lewis Sandoe waved play away before booking the Sutton man for diving.
The second half got off to a cagey start. Woking’s first purposeful attack of the half came after 57 minutes. The ball was well worked by Jamie Andrews into the path of Tariq Hinds, whose cross was met by the boot of Josh Kelly but there was a deflection to take it into the side netting.
Sutton equalised on 64 minutes when the ball found Charlie Bell inside the box, who found the bottom corner to restore parity.
Just seconds later, a foul on Kelly inside the box prompted Sandoe to point to the spot and award Woking the chance to immediately retake the lead, but Beautyman’s penalty was well saved by Sims.
As both sides huffed and puffed, Kelly’s self-made chance saw the ball creep wide of the far post, before a Sutton corner in stoppage time nearly led to Jack Taylor scoring the winner, but he headed over.
By William Bewsey
