Woking assistant manager Simon Bassey was pleased with his side’s performance after they beat Southampton under-21s 2-1 in the National League Cup group stage.
“It was a good workout for us,” said Bassey.
“They're technically very good and caused us different threats to what we face in the National League.
“I thought on the whole we stuck to the gameplan really well.
“We made four changes at half-time which is never easy – that’s pretty much half the outfield team.
“Luckily we didn't take any injuries on so we could execute our plan, which was good.
“There were good minutes for Matt Ward and Timmy Akinola, and Chin Okoli got 90 minutes under his belt.”
Josh Kelly opened the scoring with his first Woking goal, and Bassey was pleased to see the marksman get up and running.
“I’m really pleased for Josh,” said Bassey.
“It just goes to show if you don't stop working hard you'll get good fortune.
“He pressed really well and managed to turn the ball over, and it was a really nice finish.
“He's had a couple of chances in the games that he's been here and been unlucky not to get his first goal, so it’s nice for him to get off the mark.”
The match marked Will Jaaskelainen’s return from injury, and Bassey was delighted with the goalkeeper’s performance.
“There were a couple of good saves by Will and it’s nice to see him back,” said Bassey.
“He's been bouncing about the place waiting to get his chance and to get fit and come back.
“He's worked really hard and credit to Jake Hyde for that – he's put him through his paces in the gym and Will's really bought into it and come back really strong.
“He’s been dying to get his chance and it was nice for him to get 90 minutes.”
