Woking suffered stoppage-time heartbreak as they slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Yeovil Town in the Enterprise National League on Saturday afternoon.
The Cards travelled down the A303 to take on the Glovers at Huish Park in an early Saturday kick off.
Woking manager Neal Ardley made just the one change to his side from the 5-0 win over Gateshead, as Harry Beautyman came in for Tim Akinola.
The home side, who announced Danny Webb as their new manager the day before the game, lined up with one ex-Card – Junior Morias, in the starting line-up, while Tahvon Campbell made the bench. James Daly is currently injured and didn’t make the squad.
In the Somerset sunshine, Woking made a good start, pressing the home side and forcing a number of set pieces. It took until 20 minutes into the game for this to materialise into a shot on target, but Jack Turner’s low driven shot was gathered easily by Yeovil keeper Jed Ward.
With the Cards looking like the only team that could make something happen, Beautyman’s free kick slightly right of centre curled towards the far post before Ward reacted late to tip it past the post, in what was a scrappy half with no real clear-cut chances.
The home side started the second half well and nearly broke the deadlock when Josh Sims’ dancing feet landed him a shot at goal, but his effort went wide.
Some heroic defending from Aaron Drewe denied Morias a tap in as he leapt ahead of him to head clear, before a good Woking move ended with Tariq Hinds scuffing his shot wide after good link up with Josh Kelly.
A huge chance for the home side came with just under 20 minutes to go when a direct ball was headed down by Morias into the path of defender Morgan Williams, but he volleyed over from a few yards out with no one around him.
The introduction of former Woking forward Campbell sparked the home side in to life, and after his shot was cleared off the line by Drewe, the Glovers were visibly lifted.
It took an excellent tackle from Timi Odusina to deny Campbell in stoppage time, but the following corner was smashed home by Luke McCormick to give the home side all three points.
Woking will hope to return to winning ways in the Enterprise National League when they host early-season high-fliers Forest Green Rovers on Saturday afternoon (3pm) in what promises to be a tricky fixture.
The Cards will also be at home next Tuesday night (September 23) in the Enterprise National League, when they will entertain early-season strugglers Sutton United at the Laithwaite Community Stadium (7.45pm).
Woking: Norcott, Drewe, Akinola, Odusina, Richards, Andrews, Turner (Forster-Caskey 59), Beautyman (Timmy Akinola 70), O’Brien, Kelly (Osude 70), Hinds.
Substitutes not used: Ross, Okoli, Ward.
Yellow cards: Turner (45).
Yeovil Town: Ward, Williams, Wannell, Morias, McCormick, Wodskou (Campbell 81), McGavin, Plant, Sims (Pendleton 87), Greenslade (Jarvis 65), Ferguson.
Substitutes not used: Gould, Cousin-Dawson, Hughes.
Goal: McCormick (92).
Yellow cards: Morias (62), Sims (64), Williams (75), Jarvis (79).
Referee: Adrian Quelch.
Attendance: 2,646 (259 Woking fans).
By William Bewsey
