Woking conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they drew 1-1 at FC Halifax Town in the Enterprise National League.
After a long trip to the north west to defeat Morecambe, Woking were back on the road just days later for a trip to the Shay to take on FC Halifax Town.
In came Jake Forster-Caskey for a first start, replacing Tim Akinola, while Sam Ashford replaced Aiden O’Brien who missed out because of his wife giving birth.
Josh Kelly made the bench in his first appearance as a Card, with Will Jaaskelainen warming up before the game.
In what can only be described as dire conditions, a slow start from both sides saw the only notable chances inside the first 20 minutes come from headers from Harry Beautyman, who had one tipped over the bar and one flew over.
After receiving treatment, Ashford was inches away from connecting with an excellent header back across goal from Jamie Andrews, but mistimed his own header.
Halifax rarely threatened, but a good move from the home side saw Jamie Cooke well denied by Cards keeper Tom Norcott, with the Reading loanee saving well with his feet.
The home side started the second half on top, with the impressive Adam Alimi-Adetoro heading just wide of the near post after another good move.
Kelly made his debut when he replaced an injured Ashford on the hour mark, looking to add a spark. But it was perhaps some fortuitous play that led to Woking’s opener.
Tunji Akinola was supposedly fouled by his man inside the box, with referee Aaron Jackson immediately pointing to the spot. Beautyman kept his composure from the spot and slotted past Halifax keeper Sam Johnson to give the Cards a precious lead.
When Kelly got round his man and fell to ground, the Cards felt they may have had a second penalty, but Jackson was unmoved this time. Then came a big altercation with the clock ticking down, as a brawl erupted and Halifax’s Jake Griffin and Woking’s Timi Odusina were both booked.
A golden opportunity went begging for the Shaymen when Norcott parried the ball to Will Harris, who blazed over, but they would have their own penalty when Andrews allegedly brought down a Halifax man.
Josh Hmami sent Norcott the wrong way from the spot to rescue a point for Halifax, despite the last action of the game being another Alimi-Adetoro header which pinged back off the bar after Woking were forced to defend multiple set pieces.
A good point that might have been three had the Cards held on, but a clear indicator that the early season woes are being put behind Woking, who have now taken four points from two of the longest away trips of the season back-to-back.
FC Halifax Town: S Johnson, Alimi-Adetoro, Hugill, Hmami, Cooke (Pugh 88), Bray (Harris 58), Kawa, Turner-Cooke, Tarima (Griffin 73), C Johnson, Latty-Fairweather (Cappello 57).
Substitutes not used: Ford, Sutcliffe, Jenkins.
Goal: Hmami (90 pen).
Bookings: Griffin (84), Hmami (90), Alimi-Adetoro (90).
Woking: Norcott, Drewe, Richards, Odusina, Andrews, Beautyman (Osude 90), Hinds, Tunji Akinola, Turner (Okoli 90), Ashford (Kelly 60), Forster-Caskey (Tim Akinola 78).
Substitutes not used: Ross, Ward.
Goal: Beautyman (69 pen).
Bookings: Odusina (84), Tunji Akinola (90).
Referee: Aaron Jackson
Attendance: 1,125 (46 away).
By William Bewsey
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.