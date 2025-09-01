Woking have confirmed the signing of experienced 31-year-old midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey, who has joined the Cards on a one-year deal.
Forster-Caskey brings a wealth of Football League pedigree to the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Having come through the academy at Brighton & Hove Albion, he went on to make more than 200 professional appearances across spells with Brighton, Charlton Athletic and Stevenage.
Known for his composure in possession, passing range, and leadership qualities, Forster-Caskey adds proven quality and experience to Woking’s squad.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Jake’s an experienced, technically gifted midfielder, who can start play and help us mentally and organisationally throughout the season.
“He caught the eye in each of his performances for the PFA group in pre-season, and Kevin and our data team highlighted that his data during his time in the EFL has been consistently high in areas we are looking at.
“This is the kind of player Neal has been missing, and I know he and all the staff are delighted we’ve been able to get him in.”
Woking have also confirmed that wide player Luke Hall has joined National League North side Buxton on loan until January 4.
The left-footed winger, who arrived from Worksop Town during the summer, impressed during pre-season but has found first-team opportunities limited in the opening stages of the campaign.
The move to Buxton is designed to give the promising talent regular game time in a competitive environment.
“Luke was named in the Northern Premier Division Team of the Year, so unsurprisingly there’s been plenty of interest in him from the north of England, as well as a couple of National South clubs,” said Brown.
“He hasn’t seen enough playing time, and his development is important to us.
“Buxton are a good club that offers a full-time environment and an important opportunity for Luke to play and get to his best levels.
“We look forward to watching his continued progress.”
