Woking manager Neal Ardley has urged his side to maintain their standards after their impressive performance in their 1-1 draw against York City.
“The boys executed the gameplan really well,” said Ardley.
“I thought we limited York to very little.
“We had to make sure the middle of the pitch was strong.
“It would have been stupid of us to try to press high and make the pitch big, because York would have opened us up.
“We had to have zones where we pressed and play a slightly counter-attacking game – which worked well for the goal.
“It's unfortunate that we haven't taken all three points because York’s goal has come from our player getting a head injury and having to come off the pitch.
“We had to spend 30-odd seconds with ten men and that's where the goal comes from.
“They’ve tried to cross it and it's gone right in the top corner – it's one of those moments you can't do much about.
“From the lads' point of view we've got to keep the consistency.
“The character has been in question because every time we've conceded we then conceded again.
“We talked about how we reset and how we take moments in games that don't go our way and work together to get through the next ten minutes after it.
“We've made a step in the right direction, but it's one game – we can't get excited about getting one point.
“That's got to be it now – we can't have more of what we had in the first four games.
“You know you're going to lose games but you've got to lose honestly and we haven't lost honestly in our first four games – maybe the Wealdstone one we did but otherwise we haven't lost honestly.
“You can't guarantee football results but you can guarantee levels of performance.”
