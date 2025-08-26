Woking slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Hartlepool United in the Enterprise National League.
The opening 30 minutes of the match were mostly uneventful, with both sides creating half-chances through Reiss McNally for the hosts and Olly Sanderson for the Cards.
On the half-hour mark, Hartlepool United’s Jermaine Francis opened the scoring with a back-post header following a long pass from Besart Toppallaj.
The hosts doubled their lead just before half-time when Cameron John nodded in from close range in the 42nd minute after the Cards failed to clear their lines from another set piece.
Within minutes of the restart, Alex Reid latched onto Matty Daly’s lofted ball over the Woking defence, rounded Craig Ross and slotted home a third.
The visitors tried in vain to grab a consolation goal; however, Hartlepool goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright was equal to efforts from Josh Osude and Sam Ashford.
Woking: Ross, Drewe, Richards, Okoli (Andrews 46), Odusina, Turner (Timmy Akinola 82), Beautyman (Osude 45), O’Brien, Hinds, Sanderson (Ashford 36).
Substitutes not used: Norcott, Hall, Hyde
Yellow cards: O'Brien (71), Timmy Akinola (88).
Hartlepool United: Cartwright, John, Kouogun, McNally, Sheron, Francis (Folarin 85), Johnson (Charman 76), Miley (Walker 63), Reid (Campbell 63), Topallaj, Daly (Hunter 76).
Substitutes not used: Parkes, Smith.
Goals: Francis (30), John (42), Reid (47).
Attendance: 3,416.
By Jonnie Green
