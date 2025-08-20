Woking manager Neal Ardley has urged his side to stick together after they lost 2-1 against Wealdstone.
“We can't catch a break at the moment,” said Ardley.
“It was tough to go behind to a soft penalty.
“We responded well and grew into the game.
“At the back end of the first half we were better and then in the second half I thought we started to pick up some momentum when we scored our goal.
“We were just about to make some substitutions when Wealdstone’s second goal goes in.
“People were getting tired at that point.
“We got it wrong on the edge of the box from a deflection and when it goes against you that's what happens.
“It's a blow.
“I thought the boys put in a real shift and had a go.
“I asked for more energy, tempo, team spirit and fight and I thought we did all those things.
“We lacked a little bit of quality at times because when you're trying to give all those things then to calm your mind and calm your body when you're not winning games is not easy – you can get a little bit nervous.
“The boys worked really worked hard. I know that's the minimum requirement but we've got to stick together – everyone at the club – and ride out this terrible start we've had.
“We've got to pick the players up.
“I know any credit I've got from last season will soon run out, but we've got to stick together as a group and keep fighting and hope it will turn.
“When you lose confidence and you don't win a game you forget what it's like to win one.
“That's what has happened to us but if we fight for everything we'll give ourselves a good chance with the players we have got.”
