Woking slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Wealdstone in the National League.
Olly Sanderson scored his first goal for the Cards, but goals from former Woking player Max Kretzschmar and Nathan Tshikuna gave the visitors the three points in front of a crowd of 1,942 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The visitors started brightly and were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute for a foul from a corner. Kretzschmar made no mistake from the spot, sending Cards keeper Craig Ross the wrong way and firing his penalty into the left-hand corner of the net.
The Stones nearly scored their second of the evening on 20 minutes when Anthony Georgiou’s ball into the box found Sean Adarkwa, whose header was well saved by Ross.
The Cards broke straight back up the pitch and Jack Turner’s excellent through ball played in Harry Beautyman, whose low ball across the box just evaded Sanderson and went wide of the far right-hand post.
Woking should have got back on level terms in the 27th minute when Turner won the ball high up the pitch and only had Wealdstone keeper Dante Baptiste to beat, but Baptiste stood tall and saved Turner’s effort.
The Stones nearly doubled their advantage a minute later when Georgiou’s cross found Adarkwa on the edge of the box, but his shot was well saved by Ross.
The visitors went close again on 40 minutes when Dominic Hutchinson’s shot was deflected behind for a corner.
The Cards had a good chance to equalise just before the break when Matt Ward’s flick on found Tunji Akinola, whose flicked header went into the side netting at the near post.
The Stones created the first chance of the second half in the 51st minute when Kretzschmar was played through one-on-one with Ross, who saved Kretzschmar’s low effort with his feet.
Woking got back on level terms on 57 minutes when Ward’s dinked ball in from the right picked out Sanderson, who nodded his header past Baptiste from close range.
The Cards nearly took the lead a minute later when Jamie Andrews’ diving header was superbly tipped wide of the left-hand post by a flying Baptiste.
Wealdstone had a good chance to regain the lead in the 73rd minute when Kretzschmar slipped in Georgiou on the left, but Georgiou’s low shot was well held by Ross.
The Cards almost took the lead on 79 minutes when the ball dropped to Ward at the back post, but Ward’s goalbound shot was superbly blocked by Deon Woodman.
Ross was called into action two minutes later to keep Woking on level terms when he made an excellent save down to his right to keep out Georgiou’s header.
The Stones regained the lead in the 84th minute when Tshikuna’s volley found the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Cards boss Neal Ardley responded immediately with a double change, with Aiden O’Brien and Josh Osude replacing Ward and Sanderson.
Ardley made his third change of the evening in stoppage time, with Jake Hyde replacing Akinola.
Osude’s shot was well saved by Baptiste at his near post, but Woking were unable to find a late equaliser as they slipped to a third successive defeat in the National League.
Next up for the Cards is a trip to Hartlepool United in the National League on Saturday, August 23 (3pm kick-off).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.