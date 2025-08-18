Woking slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Scunthorpe United in the Enterprise National League on Saturday afternoon.
Neal Ardley’s Woking took to the road for the first time in the league this season, with newly promoted Scunthorpe awaiting them.
Only Woking keeper Craig Ross remained from the previous meeting at Attis Arena back in January 2023, and he took his place in goal with just two changes from the Cards’ opening day defeat at home to Carlisle United. Tariq Hinds and Timi Odusina replaced Tunji Akinola and Matt Ward, who were both on the bench.
A fast start from the Cards saw plenty of possession in the early exchanges, but they had nothing to really show for it. When Declan Howe’s burst into the box ended with him losing his footing, it seemed to galvanise the home side, who would pepper the Woking goal for the next ten minutes.
First, a smart turn from Cal Roberts saw the dangerous winger force a superb save from Ross, who managed to block the follow up from Howe before he was able to tap into an open goal to open the scoring for Scunthorpe.
Eight minutes later, another flurry ended with Howe in the right place at the right time to squeeze into the far post for his second goal and make it 2-0 to leave the Cards with a mountain to climb.
Shellshocked, Woking lost all rhythm and the only effort of note after this was Olly Sanderson’s blocked shot after a free kick caused trouble.
The home side might have had a third if Roberts was able to cap a good move with the required finish, but he was leaning back and the ball comfortably cleared the crossbar as the sides went into the half time break with Scunthorpe 2-0 up.
Despite Woking making a double substitution at half time with Jack Turner and Josh Osude replacing Hinds and Timmy Akinola, the home side continued to have the better of their opponents.
After a lull in the game, Scunthorpe made sure of the three points with just over 20 minutes to go when Roberts squared for Danny Whitehall, who had a simple finish at the back post to make it 3-0 and compound the Cards’ misery.
Further substitutions for both sides opened the game up a bit, but no one could have seen Woking’s goal coming when a Turner corner was innocuously punched into his own net by Scunthorpe keeper Maison Campbell, one of the only actions he had to do all game.
Scunthorpe would see out the game comfortably for back-to-back wins, while Woking’s National League campaign started with back-to-back defeats.
Woking: Ross, Drewe, Richards, Okoli (Tunji Akinola 75), Odusina, Andrews, Beautyman, O’Brien (Ward 75), Hinds (Turner 45), Akinola (Osude 45), Sanderson (Effiong 78).
Substitutes not used: Norcott, Ashford.
Goal: Turner (82).
Yellow cards: Osude (68), Okoli (71).
Scunthorpe United: Campbell, Horton, Evans, Boyce, Howe (Ubaezuonu 63), Beestin (Beck 78), Whitehall (Denton 74), Roberts (Chadwick 74), Rowley, Ewing (Scales 63), Starbuck.
Substitutes not used: Rose, Belehouan.
Goals: Howe (16 & 24), Whitehall (69).
Yellow cards: Ewing (44), Rowley (58).
Attendance: 4,412 (155 Woking).
By William Bewsey
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.