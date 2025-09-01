Woking secured their first victory of the Enterprise National League season, as they ran out 2-0 winners at Morecambe on Saturday afternoon.
The visitors began the game with intent and carved out several promising opportunities.
Tariq Hinds was a constant threat down the left wing for the Cards, having two early efforts. Hinds’ first effort went narrowly wide and his second was well saved by Morecambe keeper Archie Mair.
The hosts had their first chance of the game when Yann Songo’o headed narrowly wide from a corner.
At the other end, Mair was again kept busy, producing an excellent save to deny Harry Beautyman from close range, before reacting quickly to block Jamie Andrews’ header shortly before the interval.
The hosts thought they might have had a penalty ten minutes into the second half when Joe Nuttall went down inside the box, but the appeals were waved away.
Moments later, Woking punished them. Aiden O'Brien twisted and turned inside the box before getting a shot off that eventually fell to Andrews, who made no mistake from close range.
The Cards pushed for a second, with O'Brien and Beautyman working tirelessly to cause problems for the Shrimps' backline.
In the final minute of added time, the visitors finally put the game to bed when substitute Josh Osude ran from his own half, cut inside, and had his shot well saved by Mair, only for the rebound to fall to fellow substitute Sam Ashford to turn home the second.
Morecambe: Mair, Agyemang, Edwards (Ogwuru 88), Azeez, Cain (Sangare 79), Sesay, Williams, Lewis (Conte 66), Tollitt (Muskwe 66), Nuttall (Campbell 66), Songo'o.
Substitutes not used: Scales, Francillette.
Bookings: Agyemang, Campbell.
Woking: Norcott, Drewe, Richards, Odusina, Andrews, Beautyman (Ashford 79), O'Brien, Hinds (Osude 92) Tunji Akinola, Turner, Timmy Akinola (Forster-Caskey 79).
Substitutes not used: Ross, Okoli.
Goals: Andrews (55), Ashford (93).
Bookings: Turner, Drewe.
Attendance: 3,001 (108 away).
By Jonnie Green
