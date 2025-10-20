Woking claimed back-to-back away league wins with an impressive 3-1 victory at Altrincham in the National League on Saturday.
Goals from Ashley Boatswain, Jack Turner and Josh Kelly fired the Cards to an excellent win at The J. Davidson Stadium.
After a difficult outing in midweek against Brackley Town in their FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay, the Cards were looking to return home from the long journey to Cheshire with three points.
After a positive few days in training, Woking manager Neal Ardley’s side came out of the blocks quickly and took the lead in the 24th minute when Boatswain fired home his second goal in his first three games for the Cards.
The hosts got back on level terms on 36 minutes when they split the Woking defence and Jimmy Knowles was the spare man in the box and skilfully beat Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen to make it 1-1.
Shortly before half-time, however, Turner spun his defender in the box and fired home past Altrincham keeper Louie Fallon in the 42nd minute to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at the break.
Alty never really troubled the Cards in the second half, and Kelly made them pay late on when he won a penalty and coolly converted from 12 yards on 83 minutes to make it 3-1 and send the 96 travelling supporters into a frenzy.
Woking will hope to build on this result in their next league game at home to high-flying Rochdale on Saturday, October 25 (3pm kick-off).
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Drewe, Richards, Odusina (c) (Okoli 57), Hinds, Tunji Akinola, Turner, Kelly, Timmy Akinola, Boatswain (Sanderson 72), Forster-Caskey (Andrews 76).
Substitutes not used: Ross, Ward, Patterson.
Booked: Hinds (23), Odusina (34), Forster-Caskey (60), Kelly (80).
Goals: Boatswain (24), Turner (42), Kelly (83).
Attendance: 1,722.
By Benjamin Parker
