Woking extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a disciplined 1-0 victory at Tamworth in the National League.
The Cards produced a professional, composed display that balanced attacking sharpness with defensive resilience to secure all three points on the road thanks to Olly Sanderson’s first-half strike.
From the outset, Woking looked confident and composed, controlling possession and dictating the tempo on a crisp afternoon at The Lamb Ground.
The front four of Matt Ward, Harry Beautyman, Ashley Boatswain and Sanderson worked tirelessly to press Tamworth high, cutting off passing lanes and forcing the hosts into mistakes.
Ward and Aaron Drewe caused the home side plenty of problems in the opening stages, and Ward’s cross narrowly missed Beautyman inside the six-yard box.
The breakthrough arrived for the Cards in the 32nd minute, after a clever pass from Timmy Akinola split the Tamworth defence, allowing Sanderson to time his run perfectly and slot home a cool finish into the bottom corner past Tamworth keeper Jas Singh.
The hosts looked for an immediate response, with Tom Tonks’ long throws looking the best source of an equaliser for the home side. Tamworth looked to force the ball into the net from their set pieces; however, Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen was the only thing forced into the Woking goal.
Sanderson almost grabbed his second of the game moments before the half-time break, but his effort went just wide of the far post.
Woking continued to look the sharper side for the remainder of the first half, creating half-chances on the break and limiting Tamworth to long-range efforts. The back line maintained their composure to protect the Cards’ slender lead heading into the interval.
After the restart, Tamworth responded with renewed urgency, pushing higher up the pitch in search of an equaliser. Woking were forced deeper but held their shape impressively, frustrating the home side’s attempts to find a way through.
Tamworth’s best moments came in the final stages, with a blocked shot from Manny Duku and a free header from a corner that flew just wide of the target, but Woking’s defensive discipline and Jaaskelainen’s command of the area ensured their lead stayed intact. Every player contributed to a collective defensive effort, from well-timed tackles to smart clearances under pressure.
As the final whistle blew, Woking’s players celebrated a hard-earned three points with the travelling supporters, making it six unbeaten in all competitions for Neal Ardley’s side.
The three points saw the Cards rise to 14th place in the National League table.
Next up for Woking is a home game against Boston United in the National League on Saturday, November 15 (3.03pm kick-off).
The match is kicking off at 3.03pm as part of the National League’s 3UP Day of Action.
Tamworth: Singh, Fairlamb, Hollis, Digie, Donkor, Tonks (Milnes 58), Enoru, Bates (Ponticelli 83), Mols (Lynch 70), Maher (Sayer 58), Creaney (Duku 70).
Unused substitutes: Curley, Cullinane-Liburd.
Bookings: Maher (42), Hollis (88).
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Drewe, Richards, Okoli, Andrews, Beautyman, Ward (Osude 79), Tunji Akinola, Timmy Akinola, Boatswain (Kelly 70), Sanderson (Forster-Caskey 87).
Unused substitutes: Ross, Odusina, Hinds, Turner.
Goal: Sanderson (32).
Bookings: Jaaskelainen (77), Tunji Akinola (85).
Attendance: 1,070.
By Jonnie Green
