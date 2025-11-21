Woking manager Neal Ardley admitted his side were below their best after they drew 1-1 at home to Boston United in the National League.
“There was a lack of quality – we didn't do the nitty-gritty well enough and didn't win enough second balls,” said Ardley.
“I thought Boston were really well organised and well structured.
“I didn't think we played with the energy, tempo, desire and quality we have done in the past few games – that’s disappointing.
“It's important when you're not playing well to not lose, but we have to be better at home.
“Home form is crucial to having a good season and we haven't quite managed to get that going yet – it’s not for the want of trying.
“We have to dust ourselves down – in the end a point is all we deserved.
“I never felt comfortable – I didn't think we defended well enough as a team and we were always last-ditch at the back.
“I didn't feel we were ever in control of our defending at the back.
“We went 1-0 up but didn't deserve to be 1-0 up. We had fleeting moments of good play but not enough.
“I don't think we won enough battles. It was a day when no one played to their potential.
“Sometimes you play really well and you know you deserved to win – but I don't think that was the case.
“We lost too many battles but Graham Coughlan’s got Boston really well organised.
“We needed to show a bit more quality and a bit more nous in our defensive work and our control of our bodies when we were defending.
“I thought too often our defending was poor. Too many players had an off day so a draw is about as much as we could have got out of it.”
