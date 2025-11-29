Woking extended their unbeaten run in the National League to nine games with an impressive 2-0 win at home to ten-man Brackley Town.
Goals from Olly Sanderson and Josh Kelly fired the Cards to victory in front of a crowd of 2,365 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The Cards were quick out of the traps and nearly took the lead in the first minute when Timi Odusina’s ball over the top was flicked on by Kelly to Harry Beautyman, whose shot was well blocked by Michael Nottingham and deflected behind for a corner.
The visitors created their first chance of the afternoon on six minutes, but Shane Byrne’s volley from the edge of the box went well wide of the left-hand post.
The Cards took the lead in the 11th minute when Kelly’s flick on found Sanderson, who burst into the box before calmly placing his right-foot finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net past Brackley keeper Jon Maxted.
Brackley nearly got back on level terms four minutes later when the ball fell to Zak Brown on the edge of the box, but his left-foot shot was deflected behind for a corner. The resulting corner dropped to Nottingham, whose low shot was well held by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
The visitors were reduced to ten men on 17 minutes when Zak Lilly received a straight red card for a lunging challenge on Timmy Akinola just inside the Brackley half after Akinola had done superbly to win a loose ball.
The Cards nearly doubled their advantage in the 20th minute when Beautyman tried his luck with a low right-foot shot from outside the box which went just wide of the left-hand post.
Woking went close again two minutes later when Aaron Drewe whipped a lovely ball into the box to Beautyman, whose glancing header went just wide of the left-hand post.
The Cards used the extra man to their advantage to control possession, although they had to settle for a 1-0 lead at half-time.
Woking created their first chance of the second half on 54 minutes when Sanderson set the ball for Caleb Richards, whose left-foot shot from the edge of the box was deflected behind for a corner.
Referee Charles Breakspear awarded the Cards a penalty in the 58th minute for a handball by Brackley’s Scott Pollock, and Kelly calmly rolled his 60th-minute spot kick straight down the middle to make it 2-0 and double Woking’s advantage.
Brackley nearly pulled a goal back two minutes later when Danny Newton's powerful right-foot shot rattled the near post.
Ryan Haynes then tried his luck for the visitors on 63 minutes with a low right-foot shot from just outside the box which was comfortably held by Jaaskelainen.
Brackley went close again a minute later when Nottingham’s flick on found Pollock, whose powerful volley flew just over the bar.
Cards boss Neal Ardley made a double change in the 78th minute, with Aiden O'Brien and Ashley Boatswain replacing Beautyman and Sanderson.
Ardley made his third substitution of the afternoon on 88 minutes, with Josh Osude replacing Kelly.
The Cards comfortably saw out the last few minutes to pick up the three points and extend their unbeaten run.
Next up for Woking is a trip to Carlisle United in the National League on Wednesday, December 10 (7.45pm kick-off).
