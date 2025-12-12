Woking produced a superb performance to win 3-1 at Carlisle United in the National League.
Neal Ardley’s side made the mammoth trip to Brunton Park to take on a Carlisle side who, like the Cards, were unbeaten in nine going into the game.
Ardley named an unchanged line-up from the side victorious over Brackley Town, with the only changes to the bench where Craig Ross was replaced by Mikey Verga, while Matt Ward replaced Tariq Hinds.
Carlisle, managed by the experienced Mark Hughes, lined up with key man Regan Linney in alongside Chris Conn-Clarke, while Luke Armstrong made the bench.
A pulsating first half nearly had its first goal inside 30 seconds when fantastic play from Junior Luamba teed up Conn-Clarke inside the box, but his shot came back off the inside of the post.
Woking weathered the early storm then began having a go, with Josh Kelly and Olly Sanderson both testing the target before the deadlock was broken by the hosts.
A stray Harry Beautyman pass led to Luamba racing in on goal and powerfully firing the ball high and past Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen to give Carlisle the lead after 25 minutes.
It would be up to the Finn to keep the score at 1-0 as he dealt well with deflected efforts from Harvey Macadam and the dangerous Linney, who should have slotted the rebound but blazed over.
With half-time nearing, Jamie Andrews equalised for the Cards with a sublime strike from range. The ball moved from left to right before cannoning off the crossbar and into the back of the net.
The hosts were understandably shell-shocked, and Kelly raced in on goal but fired wide after the angle was narrowed.
But the Cards would end the half in front. Shoddy defending from the Cumbrians saw two defenders fail to clear the ball and Tunji Akinola swung his left foot, making good enough contact to beat Carlisle keeper Gabe Breeze.
The hosts clearly had a rocket at half-time as they came out with intention to hurt the Cards, mainly led by the dangerous Conn-Clarke, but corners, free kicks and deliveries into the box were all dealt with by Woking.
It could have been all over with just over 20 minutes left, however, as Kelly was allowed to ghost into the penalty area but could only drag his shot wide.
As pressure mounted on the hosts from their own crowd, Woking were continuing to frustrate Hughes’ side, who had nothing of note to shout about minus Georgie Kelly throwing himself to the floor and asking for a penalty.
With the game ticking into added time, a long ball from Jaaskelainen was well controlled and finished low past Breeze by Aiden O’Brien, sending the 34 travelling Cards wild.
The impressive victory saw the Cards extend their unbeaten run to ten games in the National League, with 22 points picked up from those ten games.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Drewe, Okoli, Tunji Akinola, Odusina (Turner 90), Richards, Timmy Akinola, Andrews, Beautyman (O’Brien 79), Kelly, Sanderson (Boatswain 49).
Substitutes not used: Verga, Ward, Osude.
Goalscorers: Andrews (43), Tunji Akinola (45+2), O’Brien (90).
Attendance: 5,264 (34 Woking fans).
By William Bewsey
