Woking have confirmed that striker Inih Effiong has left the club by mutual consent.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Inih was told in the summer that he wasn’t part of the plans, and that cannot have been easy, to play all of the pre-season games knowing he was facing a real challenge to be part of it come the opening day.
“There’s been lots of speculation around the reasons for his absence from matchday squads, and they should be regarded as nothing more than that.
“Given this situation we allowed Inih to get some necessary, but not urgent minor surgery to his knee. It’s now a sensible time to come to a mutual agreement, giving the player a chance to get fit and secure his next opportunity and ultimately save our club a significant amount of money.”
