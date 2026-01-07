Woking Football Club have confirmed that Ipswich Town loanee Ashley Boatswain has had his loan deal extended until the end of the season.
Boatswain has played 16 games for the club so far this season, scoring four goals. The 20-year-old striker’s most recent goals came against AFC Totton in the third round proper of the Isuzu FA Trophy.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Ash got off to a brilliant start at the club with goals against Brackley and Altrincham, but his red card, coupled with Olly Sanderson and Josh Kelly forming a partnership, reduced his playing opportunities after those first couple of weeks.
“It’s been a challenge for him yet his output is still pretty good with a goal contribution every 128 minutes and four goals in just seven starts.
“Our relationship with Ipswich is good, and we all feel there’s more to come from Ashley. Josh Kelly’s injury means there’s a real opportunity to step up and impress.
“We will continue to look to strengthen the squad if the right ones become available. We are in a much different position than this time last year.”
