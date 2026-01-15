Today, Thursday, January 15, brings heavy rain with breezy conditions. Showers persist throughout the day, occasionally easing but rarely clearing fully. Temperatures near 9°C, dropping to near 5°C by night. Gusts could reach 23 mph, so expect a blustery atmosphere in Woking. Overcast skies dominate, keeping sunshine at bay.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain drift through the morning before turning cloudy later. Temperatures hover about 9°C and dip to about 4°C after dark. Light drizzle is possible throughout, though heavier bursts are less likely. Mild breezes around 13 mph keep conditions unsettled, with occasional mist lingering in the early hours.
A damp spell extends into Saturday, delivering patchy rain and overcast skies. Temperatures rise to about 9°C, falling near 5°C overnight. Occasional drizzle punctuates the afternoon, while calmer breezes under 10 mph offer relief. Mist may develop early, reducing clarity in spots, though breaks in the cloud could emerge fleetingly.
Skies brighten on Sunday, with partly cloudy spells and chance of rain. Cloud remains patchy, brightness can vary. Temperatures settle near 8°C during daylight, dipping close to 4°C overnight. Early fog or mist may appear, though sunshine should peek through later. Light breezes persist, keeping conditions calm as evening approaches.
Mild conditions linger into Monday, accompanied by steady mist and overcast skies. Temperatures reach about 9°C and sink near 3°C by late evening. Mist could linger at sunrise. Sunshine remains elusive, though partial breaks in the cloud are possible. Winds stay light, ensuring a calm day overall without significant rainfall expected.
This article was automatically generated
