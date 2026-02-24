Today, Tuesday, February 24, brings partly cloudy skies early on and sunny spells by afternoon. Woking can expect temperatures near 15°C, falling to about 9°C tonight. No rain is likely, so conditions remain comfortable, accompanied by a gentle breeze throughout. Breezes reach near 14 mph but never feel harsh.
Tomorrow should be sunny with clear skies and barely any wind. Afternoon warmth hits about 16°C, then dips to near 8°C later. Early-day mist could appear, but it clears swiftly, leaving a bright outlook from morning through evening. No rain is forecast, ensuring pleasant conditions overall. Winds remain light, providing stable weather through the day.
Thursday turns mild and bright, though mist might linger at dawn. Temperatures reach roughly 14°C, while overnight lows drop to about 8°C. No showers are anticipated, and any early cloud fades, promising mostly sunny skies into the late afternoon. Winds remain moderate, offering a gentle breeze throughout.
Friday brings a damp start, with light drizzle and patchy rain possible through midday. Temperatures hover near 13°C, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Overcast spells prevail, but occasional brighter intervals may appear. Breezes pick up slightly by evening, adding a cool edge to the air. Showers may linger, though no heavy downpours are expected.
This weekend features early morning mist that gradually lifts, revealing partial sunshine. Temperatures near 10°C feel brisk, falling to about 4°C once night arrives. Winds stay moderate, and skies remain mostly clear beyond dusk. No rain looks likely, concluding the week on a calm note.
