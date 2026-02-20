Today is Friday, February 20 in Woking with patchy rain likely. Temperatures near 10°C and breezy gusts could bring occasional showers. Light drizzle may persist into the afternoon, and mostly cloudy skies are expected. A few clearer spells could develop after sunset as the mercury dips close to about 2°C.
Tomorrow brings a mild trend with temperatures about 13°C. Patchy rain remains possible, though partly cloudy periods may break through. A light drizzle could appear in the afternoon, but skies might brighten toward evening. Intermittent cloud cover lingers into nightfall, with overnight figures hovering near 6°C, keeping the atmosphere gentle.
Sunday looks warmer, with maximum temperatures near 14°C. Showers linger across the region, and light rain could pop up at times. Overcast skies dominate much of the day, although breaks might offer glimpses of sunshine. Patchy moisture continues as evening readings settle to about 9°C, maintaining a mild vibe overnight.
Next day brings a modest dip, with daytime highs about 12°C and a good chance of rain. Cloud cover remains prevalent, and patchy showers should linger into the latter half of the afternoon. Sporadic drizzle might surface, and temperatures overnight hover near 8°C under overcast conditions, creating a damp period.
This final day in the forecast appears more settled, with bright sunshine dominating. Daytime temperatures approach about 14°C, offering a pleasant spell under clear skies. Minimal cloud cover is expected, and rainfall stays away. After dusk, values dip near 8°C, preserving calm conditions and ensuring a very stable, quiet evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.