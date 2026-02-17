Today, Tuesday, February 17, sees partly cloudy skies for the local weather forecast, with no significant rain expected. Chilly early hours keep temperatures near 1°C before rising to about 5°C in the afternoon. Light winds maintain a breeze, and cloud cover lingers by evening, preserving a cool winter feel for local conditions. Sunlight stays limited.
Tomorrow brings a shift to steady rain, occasionally mixing with snow at dawn. Morning temperatures hover near 2°C, climbing to about 4°C by midday. Stronger breezes amplify the damp chill, and showers persist into late evening. Overall, this midweek forecast remains cool and wet. Little sunshine emerges, keeping skies grey.
Thursday sticks to overcast skies with patchy rain nearby. Morning lows sit near 2°C, while afternoon highs reach about 5°C. Brief cloud breaks might offer glimpses of daylight. Rain remains likely through nightfall, adding to a generally unsettled feel. Light winds continue, ensuring a cool end to the working week.
Friday brings milder weather, as daytime temperatures climb near 10°C. Overcast conditions dominate early, but occasional brighter spells could break through. Later, light rain appears, ushering in a warmer atmosphere. Winds remain moderate, preventing any harsh gusts. Evening skies stay cloudy, holding onto comfortable lows near 6°C. Rainfall remains limited.
This weekend keeps an overcast theme on Saturday, with mild conditions in Woking. Afternoon peaks reach about 13°C, while the morning begins near 9°C. Rain looks unlikely, so clouds persist without heavy downpours. Gentle breezes accompany these conditions, highlighting an overall calm yet grey day.
This article was automatically generated
