Today, Friday, February 13 in Woking offers patchy rain from dawn to dusk, with temperatures near 9°C by midday and dropping to about 3°C overnight. Light drizzle might pop up in the afternoon, but no major snowfall is indicated. Skies remain cloudy, while moderate breezes blow through the late evening.
Tomorrow slides into Saturday, delivering clear skies, with temperatures about 6°C in the afternoon and near 0°C late at night. Sunshine breaks occur around midday, though risk of rain appears minimal. Winds stay moderate, ensuring a cool feel. Sunshine remains possible. Late evening sees clearer conditions, with no snow expected.
This weekend on Sunday takes a turn, featuring heavy snow in the early morning and patchy rain by midday. Temperatures top near 10°C; gusts persist. Rainfall accumulations near 3 mm are possible. Conditions ease later, with occasional drizzle easing off toward sunset. Nighttime values hover around 7°C, keeping things milder.
The next day, Monday, remains showing slightly patchy rain and spells, with daytime readings hovering around 9°C. Cloud cover dominates, though sunny intervals may materialise. Rainfall looks modest but persistent into the later hours. Evening breezes persist, After dark, temperatures settle near 5°C, creating a damp environment with limited clearing.
An overcast outlook follows on Tuesday, with highs about 6°C and lows near 2°C. Rain chances diminish, yet lingering cloud might persist through the afternoon. Winds become lighter, maintaining a chilly feel overall. Brighter spells could emerge but widespread sunshine remains elusive. Minimal rainfall is anticipated. Evening temperatures stay stable.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
