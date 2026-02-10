Today, Wednesday, February 10, in Woking has misty skies early on, with patchy rain and occasional light showers dominating the weather forecast. Temperatures near 11°C and lows about 8°C add mild conditions, though pockets of fog may appear. Rain remains likely well into the evening.
Tomorrow sees moderate rainfall persisting through much of the day, mixing with patchy drizzle and fog patches at times. Temperatures near 11°C and lows about 8°C keep everything damp, and heavier spells are possible into the afternoon. Winds could strengthen, bringing unsettled weather until late Thursday night.
The next day, Friday, remains showery but may feature brighter intervals. Temperatures about 11°C and lows near 7°C ensure a mild outlook. Patchy rain could return by midday, mixing with brief sunshine in the early afternoon. Some lingering showers are forecast for the evening, though conditions might briefly clear. Moist breezes may also pass through occasionally.
This weekend begins with cooler conditions on Saturday, featuring maximum temperatures near 10°C and lows about 2°C. Early rain is likely, followed by a shift to heavy snow and intense flurries toward evening. Localised sleet might develop briefly. Windy conditions may create reduced visibility in some spots. Overnight brings a significant chill.
Early next day, Sunday, remains brisk, with cloudy conditions and daytime temperatures about 5°C, dipping near 0°C overnight. Only minimal drizzle is expected, and skies could clear considerably by midday. Crisp air dominates the forecast later, leaving a cool but dry end to the weekend, despite occasional gusts and sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
