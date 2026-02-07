In Woking, today, Saturday, February 7, patchy rain arrives early, with occasional cloudy spells in the afternoon. Temperatures approach about 10°C, though there might be brief thundery bursts around midday, keeping the atmosphere lively. Light drizzle could develop later, and moderate winds may contribute to a cooler feel through the evening.
Tomorrow begins with thick fog that gradually lifts by midday, revealing occasional drizzle. Temperatures about 10°C remain possible, although any sunshine could be limited. Light rain could return by late afternoon, sustaining a damp outlook. Evening skies stay mostly overcast, bringing the chance of mist again overnight.
The new week sees Monday turning increasingly cloudy, with temperatures near 9°C and scattered rain showers. Breezier conditions may develop, especially into the late afternoon, possibly making it feel cooler. Showers persist into the evening, fostering a damp environment until nightfall. Some breaks in the clouds could emerge intermittently.
Tuesday looks milder overall, with temperatures about 12°C and early fog dissipating by late morning. Patchy rain appears likely in the afternoon, blending with occasional clouds. Conditions remain slightly unsettled, but warmer air may offer a welcome shift. Evening periods might turn drizzly before gradually easing overnight.
Wednesday continues with occasional rain showers and temperatures near 11°C. Clouds dominate much of the day, accompanied by moderate winds that could pick up at times. Drizzle may linger toward evening, although short spells of clearer skies remain possible. Patchy rain is expected overnight, rounding off a showery pattern midweek. Winds might occasionally gust later on.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.