Today brings partly cloudy skies and a mild feel, starting near 4°C in the morning. Midday temperatures about 10°C could keep things feeling pleasant, and any early mist is expected to lift. This Wednesday, February 4, features a minimal chance of rain, so conditions look reasonably bright. Areas beyond the town may share similar weather, including Woking.
Tomorrow delivers moderate rain from the early hours, easing to lighter drizzle by the afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C are likely at midday, dipping to about 7°C towards evening. Some breaks in the downfall may appear, but don’t count on long dry spells just yet.
Conditions remain damp on Friday, with steady rain expected to persist through much of the day. Afternoon peaks of about 9°C offer slight relief, though the morning may hover near 7°C. Showers are likely to dominate, making this another wet segment of the weekly weather forecast.
Occasional downpours continue on Saturday, potentially bringing heavier bursts at times. Temperatures near 12°C in the afternoon provide brief mildness, then slip to about 6°C overnight. Rain could remain persistent, so expect the trend of wet conditions to hang around for a good part of the weekend.
Wrapping up the forecast is Sunday, featuring fewer showers though patchy rain might still pop up here and there. Temperatures hover near 10°C by midday and drop to about 4°C late at night. Cloud cover could shift, revealing occasional breaks, but a drizzle or two may linger. Expect light breezes to accompany these conditions, maintaining a gentle feel.
This article was automatically generated
