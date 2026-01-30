Today (Friday, January 30) in Woking brings persistent rain from early morning until late evening, with occasional breaks in cloud cover later on. Temperatures near 10°C should dominate much of the day, keeping conditions mild. Drizzle might appear briefly, so expect a largely wet and cloudy outlook overall. Rainfall remains steady.
Tomorrow sees more grey skies with patchy rain and temperatures about 8°C. Some breaks in the clouds may appear by afternoon, but showers remain possible. Dusk could bring damp moments, with cooler readings near 5°C overnight. The day stays largely dull, although occasional pauses in rainfall offer brief respite.
Sunday brings occasional cloud and light rain, with temperatures near 10°C during the warmer hours. Mist may linger early on, but afternoon sees some partial clearing. Late rain might return, keeping conditions damp. Overnight lows hover about 5°C, ensuring a rather cool finish to the day, without much dryness overall.
Monday looks mostly overcast, with scattered rain possible at times. Temperatures sit near 9°C through much of the day, and early mist could reduce visibility briefly. Occasional drier intervals may emerge, though persistent cloud remains. Evening carries a mild feel, with little change in overall conditions as night settles in.
Tuesday continues the damp trend, featuring rain for the day. Temperatures hover around 8°C, adding a chill under grey skies. Midday downpours might intensify, making it soggy. Brief lulls in rainfall are possible, but showers persist towards evening. Damp conditions remain a theme, ending the forecast on a wet note.
This article was automatically generated
