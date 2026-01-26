Today, Monday, January 26, features mostly overcast skies with occasional patchy rain expected. Conditions remain breezy, creating a damp sensation throughout the morning. Temperatures climb near 7°C, adding a mild touch to the day. Late evening may bring light drizzle, though any downpours are likely to be short-lived.
Heavier rain arrives on Tuesday across wider regions, including Woking, and showers linger through the afternoon with a strong likelihood of brief downpours. Persistently cloudy conditions keep skies dull, while temperatures hover about 9°C for a relatively mild feel. Expect unsettled moments before conditions ease by nightfall.
Sunshine takes centre stage on Wednesday with clear skies likely through much of the day. Rain subsides significantly, leaving mostly bright conditions from morning into late afternoon. Temperatures hold near 9°C, providing a pleasant midweek break from moisture. Gentle breezes complete a calmer scene compared to the previous downpours.
Patchy rain could return on Thursday, and heavier cloud cover may develop by midday. Intermittent drizzle is possible, keeping surfaces slightly damp. Temperatures sit about 7°C, promoting a cool yet not chilly atmosphere. Brief sunny spells could occur in between scattered showers, bringing fleeting moments of clarity during the afternoon.
This weekend begins on Friday, where unsettled skies remain likely with occasional light showers appearing at intervals. A moderate breeze accompanies temperatures near 9°C, maintaining mild weather throughout the day. The remainder of the forecast suggests a mixture of rain and brighter interludes, offering variable outdoor conditions into the coming days.
This article was automatically generated
