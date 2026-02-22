Today is Sunday, February 22, with patchy rain expected for much of the day. In Woking, conditions remain mild, with highest temperatures near 14°C and lows about 8°C. Light rain could arrive intermittently, accompanied by occasional cloud breaks that might reveal brief glimpses of sun later on.
The following day, Monday, appears somewhat damp too, with patchy rain lingering through the afternoon. Highest temperatures near 12°C and lows about 7°C should feel comfortable for most. Occasionally, clouds may disperse just enough to allow a dash of brightness, though wet spells still remain possible.
The next day, Tuesday, might offer cloudy skies and drier weather. Temperatures near 14°C at midday, dipping to about 9°C overnight, provide mild conditions. Sunny intervals should punctuate the day, creating a brighter feel. Gentle breezes add to the pleasant outlook, keeping rain away and boosting a more settled forecast.
Another day, Wednesday, should feel warm, with daytime temperatures near 17°C and lows about 7°C. Sunny skies dominate, accompanied by minimal cloud cover. The weather remains dry, allowing for uninterrupted daylight. A gentle breeze provides a comfortable touch, and the evening stays clear, preserving those calm conditions into the night.
The final day, Thursday, maintains sunshine, with an atmosphere carrying temperatures near 15°C and lows about 8°C. Conditions appear bright, and no rain is expected. Clear skies in the late afternoon transition into a calm evening. Light breezes may persist but remain gentle. Overall, it marks a mild finish to the week. Forecast stays favourable for most.
This article was automatically generated
